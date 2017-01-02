Police seek pizza delivery driver robbery suspect

Amarillo police are seeking a robbery suspect who robbed a pizza delivery driver early Sunday.
Shortly after 1:00 a.m. officers were called to a convenience store at 2601 SW 3rd Avenue on a robbery call.
A pizza delivery driver told police he was robbed at gunpoint while making the delivery.
The driver was sent to an address in the 700 block of S. Forest and told to go to a home behind the address given.
A man approached the driver, produced a handgun and ordered the victim to empty his pockets.
The victim dropped money on the ground. The suspect then picked up the money and pizzas and left northbound on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black ski mask and blue coat.
Anyone with information on this crime call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
Tips can also be made at amapolice.org
