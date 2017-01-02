Overnight house fire

Source: High Plains Observer

A portion of one of Lake Meredith's biggest boat ramp lots is temporarily closed due to erosion. The recent rain has caused the sand under the Sanford-Yake boat ramp to slide and soil, cracking the pavement. The southeast corner of that lot will remain closed until it can be repaired. Boats will still have access to the water from this area, but parking will be limited. Lake Meredith staff said visitor safety is it's top priority, and the eroded area will be blocked off ...