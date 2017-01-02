Overnight house fire - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Overnight house fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo fire fighters responded to an overnight house fire in the 1100 block of east Bonita Ave.

The fire started around 2 a.m. this morning. Multiple units battled the blaze.

Initial reports say occupants inside the house were able to get out safely.

We will continue to update as details become available.

