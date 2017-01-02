Amarillo fire fighters responded to an overnight house fire in the 1100 block of east Bonita Ave.
The fire started around 2 a.m. this morning. Multiple units battled the blaze.
Initial reports say occupants inside the house were able to get out safely.
We will continue to update as details become available.
As distracted driving crashes increase state-wide, TxDOT officials are working to educate Texans on safety behind the wheel.
The Randall County AgriLife Extension Office is now encouraging kids to take on a healthier lifestyle both at home and at school.
Amarillo College is opening new doors for English As A Second Language (ESL) students.
The United States Postal Service has unveiled a tool it hopes will make residents' mail more accessible, and more safe.
