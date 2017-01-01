Texas man meets his mother for the first time after 55 years

On Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, Edward Montano and his wife, Twyla Montano stood at the airport waiting in suspense to meet his mother for the first time.

He said they recently reconnected a couple days after Thanksgiving after a lot of digging and DNA research.

"You know, I’m right here towards the end of my life and I would like to get some peace," Montano said. "Last night was the first time in my life I slept without dreaming."

For the first time in his life, Montano doesn’t have to dream or wonder what his mother would look like because they soon came face to face.

He and his wife stood waiting in suspense, with only an old photo and a memory of the sound of her voice.

"She seems to be past all that, and I guess I am too, I just want to meet her and spend some time with her you know,” he said.

His 55th birthday was on New Year’s Day, but he never thought he would celebrate it with her.

As Soon as her flight landed, he was there to embrace her with open arms.

After a long embrace with her son, Mary Ellen Day told NewsChannel 10 why she had to make the tough decision of giving up her only child.

"The counselors of the shelter, they were Salvation Army people," Day said. "They just had a little talk with me and said you don’t have a place to go yourself and you don’t have a place to provide for him, so our suggestion is that you put him up for adoption."

But even after putting him up for adoption, she never forgot her son.

Through all these years she always kept a certificate of dedication, in hopes that one day she could see the man he would become.

