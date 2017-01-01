Texas man meets his mother for the first time after 55 years

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, April 5
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to replace three bridges along I-40 at Whitaker Road, Pullman Road and Lakeside.
Two people have been arrested after Amarillo police and SWAT units were called to a neighborhood in north Amarillo Tuesday evening.
The Amarillo City Council narrowly approved paying outside consultants more than $700,000 to help city staff plan future projects.
Immunologists are seeing more patients with stronger allergy symptoms -- and though recent rain quenched areas in need, it's not likely to make this allergy season easier.
