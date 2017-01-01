First 2017 Amarillo baby - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

First 2017 Amarillo baby

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

In the early morning hours on January 1st, 2017, Kylee A'riah Jackson was born at BSA Hospital. Delivered at 4:13 a.m., she is Amarillo's first baby born in 2017. 

BSA says Jackson weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The family received a congratulatory basket from BSA and the mom and baby are doing well. 

