First 2017 Amarillo baby

The Amarillo City Council narrowly approved paying outside consultants more than $700,000 to help city staff plan future projects. The high price tag had the council divided, asking why staff cannot do the surveying themselves. This money was issued for professional services for capital project management, a pavement condition survey, and a solid waste service review. City staff tells us it's actually more expensive to hire full time employees to help with these needs, but som...

The Amarillo City Council narrowly approved paying outside consultants more than $700,000 to help city staff plan future projects. The high price tag had the council divided, asking why staff cannot do the surveying themselves. This money was issued for professional services for capital project management, a pavement condition survey, and a solid waste service review. City staff tells us it's actually more expensive to hire full time employees to help with these needs, but som...