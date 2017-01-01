WTAMU president plans Panhandle tour - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

WTAMU president plans Panhandle tour

Dr. Walter V. Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University Dr. Walter V. Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

It sounds like a daunting task, more than 60 towns in five months, but West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler is eager to get on the road in a “Your Community, Your University” tour of the Texas Panhandle.

Wendler’s tour kicks off Jan. 5 with a 6 p.m. stop in Booker and will continue through May with stops planned for Dalhart, Childress and all points in between. The tours are open to the public, and Wendler hopes to meet everyone from teachers to business owners as well as WTAMU alumni during the visits.

“Many of the students that graduate from WT go out into these communities and build their careers and raise their families,” Wendler said. “They are nurses, teachers, business leaders and more in towns from Booker to Lazbuddie. I want to visit these towns, meet the people, build a relationship and make sure that West Texas A&M University is meeting their needs and serving them well.”

A tentative schedule for the “Your Community, Your University” tour lists the dates and towns Wendler will be visiting in January. Information about the tour for February through May will be available as dates and locations are confirmed: 

  • Jan. 5—Booker High School, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 9—Vista Academy, 1:30 p.m., Amarillo, and Wellington ISD, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 10—Kelton High School, Wheeler, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 11—Sunray High School, 9:30 a.m., and Hereford, 5:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 12—Higgins ISD, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 23—Channing ISD, 1 p.m., and Texline ISD, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 30—Childress ISD, 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 31—Lefors High School, 6 p.m.

Wendler was named the University’s 11th president by The Texas A&M University System Sept. 1, and this tour marks the first effort in recent history by a WTAMU president to visit the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

