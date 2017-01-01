Sims, Brumley sworn in for another term

The rest of the DA's Office being sworn in

47th District Attorney for Potter and Armstrong counties, Randall Sims is starting off the new year with another 4 year term.

Sunday, January 1st, Justice Campbell swore in Sims, as well as Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley.

Sims says he thanks the public for re-electing him for a job he loves and will continue to improve on.

"I'm very proud of the statistics we've had in the office, we're going to keep trying to manage that and improve those where we can," said Sims. "We're also working on the Intimate Partner Violence Initiative that we started earlier last year."

Along with Sims and Brumley, the rest of the DA's office was sworn in, that being the attorneys and investigators.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.