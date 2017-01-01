Sims, Brumley sworn in for another term - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Sims, Brumley sworn in for another term

47th District Attorney, Randall Sims, being sworn in on January 1st, 2017 47th District Attorney, Randall Sims, being sworn in on January 1st, 2017
Potter County Attorney, Scott Brumley, being sworn in January 1st, 2017 Potter County Attorney, Scott Brumley, being sworn in January 1st, 2017
The rest of the DA's Office being sworn in The rest of the DA's Office being sworn in
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

47th District Attorney for Potter and Armstrong counties, Randall Sims is starting off the new year with another 4 year term. 

Sunday, January 1st, Justice Campbell swore in Sims, as well as Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley. 

Sims says he thanks the public for re-electing him for a job he loves and will continue to improve on.  

"I'm very proud of the statistics we've had in the office, we're going to keep trying to manage that and improve those where we can," said Sims. "We're also working on the Intimate Partner Violence Initiative that we started earlier last year."

Along with Sims and Brumley, the rest of the DA's office was sworn in, that being the attorneys and investigators. 

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Too much cash for consultants?

    Too much cash for consultants?

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-05 03:48:51 GMT
    The Amarillo City Council narrowly approved paying outside consultants more than $700,000 to help city staff plan future projects. The high price tag had the council divided, asking why staff cannot do the surveying themselves. This money was issued for professional services for capital project management, a pavement condition survey, and a solid waste service review. City staff tells us it's actually more expensive to hire full time employees to help with these needs, but som...
    The Amarillo City Council narrowly approved paying outside consultants more than $700,000 to help city staff plan future projects. The high price tag had the council divided, asking why staff cannot do the surveying themselves. This money was issued for professional services for capital project management, a pavement condition survey, and a solid waste service review. City staff tells us it's actually more expensive to hire full time employees to help with these needs, but som...

  • Business owners reassured about I-40 bridge replacements

    Business owners reassured about I-40 bridge replacements

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-04-05 02:27:41 GMT

    The Texas Department of Transportation plans to replace three bridges along I-40 at Whitaker Road, Pullman Road and Lakeside.

    The Texas Department of Transportation plans to replace three bridges along I-40 at Whitaker Road, Pullman Road and Lakeside.

  • Two people arrested after SWAT situation

    Two people arrested after SWAT situation

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-04-05 02:06:07 GMT
    SOURCE: KFDASOURCE: KFDA

    Two people have been arrested after Amarillo police and SWAT units were called to a neighborhood in north Amarillo Tuesday evening.

    Two people have been arrested after Amarillo police and SWAT units were called to a neighborhood in north Amarillo Tuesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly