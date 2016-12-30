Donate, but do it wisely

A local community garden produced hundreds of pounds of vegetables last year but many residents did not take advantage of it.
Amarillo College (AC) is continuing to encourage more high school students to consider a career in the medical field after graduation.
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.
Borger Fire Chief Bob Watson was honored Monday while recovering in the Lubbock Burn Unit.
Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 27 near 45th Avenue Monday afternoon as Amarillo police work a major traffic wreck.
