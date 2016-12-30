Suspect arrested in summer assault

Amarillo police have arrested a man in connection to an assault that occurred earlier this year.

On Aug. 30, at 3:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of SW 3rd Avenue on a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man that had a severe laceration on one hand.

According to police, the victim knew the suspect due to a domestic relationship between his step-daughter and the man.

The victim told officers that the suspect approached him in front of his house and hit him with a four-way lug wrench.

He was able to take the wrench away from the suspect, who then backed into the street and produced a handgun.

The suspect pointed it at another adult that was present with the victim, fired at least one shot into the air, and then fled on foot.

On Dec. 28, the 47th District Attorney’s Office accepted two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon stemming from this incident.

Two warrants were issued for 22-year-old Carlos Oleander Evans Jr.

Around 5 p.m., APD SWAT officers located Evans in a black Cadillac in front of a home in the 1500 block of Popular.

Officers took him into custody without incident.

At the same time, officers arrested Moraye Burgess, 21, who had been speaking with the suspect.

He had a small amount of marijuana in his possession.

Burgess was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces.

Evans was booked at the same facility for the aggravated assault charges.

Officers seized two loaded handguns and a small quantity of marijuana from the suspect’s car.

