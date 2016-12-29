Christmas toys keeping Amarillo doctors busy

Urgent care facilities and emergency rooms have been busy in Amarillo the week after Christmas, and it's not just because of seasonal sicknesses.

Christmas toys are all fun and games, literally, until someone falls off a scooter or chokes on a Lego.

Emergency doctors see the same trends every year - people coming in to the ER either because they fell off their new Christmas toys, or swallowed them.

Legos are the most commonly swallowed or choked on toys doctors see at ER Now in Amarillo.

Those, and button batteries, which can be toxic if not monitored.

"We usually see an older brother or sister get a [toy with] small pieces, like Legos, and then a younger brother or sister gets into those," said Dr. Gerad Troutman, Chairman of ER Now. "You have to be really careful to keep [the toys up high] because we don't want those younger toddlers putting them in their mouths and either swallowing them or getting them into their windpipes. That can be devastating."

There's also some concern with this year's hot new toy, Hatchimals.

Their eggs crack into small pieces, leading to a possible choking hazard.

"Toddlers like to look and feel things with their mouths, and even infants that are crawling around, and they can choke on those," said Troutman.

Parents are at risk for injury, too, when they try to use toys like hover boards or scooters and fall.

"After your 10-year-old's rode them around a little bit, mom or dad says 'move over son let me show you how to do this,' and classically the 40-year-old dad falls down and breaks that wrist," said Troutman. "We see that commonly. So moms and dads, be really careful trying to show up your kiddos."

The best way to avoid Christmas toy injuries is to read and follow the warning labels on the packaging.

Another thing to keep an eye on when relatives come to visit is pill boxes, which can be easy to open.

If they are not kept in a safe place, young kids can easily open pill boxes and ingest medication.

Troutman said this is another common occurrence around the holidays.

