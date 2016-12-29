Weight lifting safety for the new year

A lifting accident at an Iowa gym has fitness trainers in our area issuing caution. A 22-year-old man died after 300 pounds of weights slipped in his hands onto his chest.

That incident happened miles away from the Texas Panhandle but a dangerous situation like that could happen to anyone if you're not careful. With the holidays coming to and end and 2017 resolutions already in the works, the gym will be more crowded and local gyms want to make sure you're safe.

"People have good intentions when they come in," said Ben Padgett, manager and personal trainer at Anytime Fitness off of Amarillo Blvd and Tascosa Rd.

Padgett has been a trainer most of his life and he's seen his share of mistakes at the gym.

"What a lot of people end up doing is they do too much too fast, said Padgett. "They're real hard at it for about a month and then they feel like it's too much so they end up regressing."

Another big issue is folks not knowing how to use machines, which can lead to injuries.

"It's very important to have somebody there to help you for sure," said Padgett. "You don't want to get in a position to where you're in danger or you're going to hurt yourself."

To see how important it is, Padgett gave NewsChannel 10's Angelica Brown a crash course.

When it comes to lifting heavy weights, having a spotter is vital ... even more so, having a person who knows how to spot.

"You really want to make sure you spot under the wrist, so that if they were to fail, I got the weight," said Padgett.

Communicating with your partner is also key but this all starts with simply asking for help.

"We're all here to help each other," said Padgett. "So, you might look like your bothering that person but you're really not. It would be better to ask them then to run into injury."

