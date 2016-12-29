Amarillo Fire Department handles trailer fire

A trailer caught fire in the 4300 block of Teckla Blvd. Thursday afternoon.

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the fire at around 3:24 p.m.

They found a construction site trailer owned by CDS Construction with heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof.

The fire was under control shortly after 3:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $10,000 and considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is being ruled as undetermined