Amarillo Fire Department handles trailer fire

Today is the first day of the National Crime Victims' Rights week, an area police department is helping raise awareness through a color run.
Amarillo Police are investigating an overnight homicide in north Amarillo.
Moore County authorities are offering a cash reward for information on a man wanted for aggravated robbery.
Garth Brooks comes to Lubbock this week for his first West Texas performance in 20 years.
