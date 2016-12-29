Lost wedding gown found thanks to help from viewers

A couple headed to San Diego will soon be reunited with their wedding dress that was lost between Oklahoma City and Groom.

A mother contacted NewsChannel10 informing us that her son and new wife were headed to San Diego for their honeymoon when the wife's preserved and boxed wedding dress became dislodged from the bed of the truck.

By the time the couple realized it was gone, they knew it could be anywhere on I-40 between Oklahoma City and Groom.

Thanks to the eyes of our viewers, a woman from Pampa was traveling to Oklahoma City when she found the dress in perfect condition.

"Thank you so much for posting my story on your page! I really appreciate it and I'm so glad the dress was found," said Merissa McNeal, the owner of the dress.

