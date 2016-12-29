Police investigating weekend robbery, suspects at large

Amarillo police are seeking robbery suspects from a weekend robbery in west Amarillo.

Around 8:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25 officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sunset Terrace on a robbery.

A 68 year old male and juvenile female were walking a dog when a SUV pulled up. One man got out of the vehicle pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The suspect took the man's wallet and left the area.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a ski mask, 6' tall, wearing dark clothing. The vehicle is a dark colored SUV possibly a Ford Explorer. There is no description of the driver.

Anyone with information on this crime call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be made at amapolice.org

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.