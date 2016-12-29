Police seek high speed chase suspect

Amarillo police have confirmed a high speed chase around 2:20 a.m. this morning.
They attempted to pull over a 2001 silver Mercury Grand Marquis near I-40 and Washington when the chase began.
Speeds reached 80 miles per hour as the driver headed south on Washington and proceeded to run a red light at an intersection before eventually getting away.
Police have no description of the driver at this time.
We will continue to follow this story as it develops and bring you the latest details as they become available.
