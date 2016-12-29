Police seek high speed chase suspect

Amarillo police have confirmed a high speed chase around 2:20 a.m. this morning.

They attempted to pull over a 2001 silver Mercury Grand Marquis near I-40 and Washington when the chase began.

Speeds reached 80 miles per hour as the driver headed south on Washington and proceeded to run a red light at an intersection before eventually getting away.

Police have no description of the driver at this time.

