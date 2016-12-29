RECALL ALERT: Carbon Express recalls crossbows due to injury hazard

A new animal shelter for the Humane Society of Deaf Smith County is helping to save area animals from euthanasia and giving them a second chance at life. The Humane Society used to share a building with the City of Hereford's animal shelter, where they only had five kennels to house dogs, and the cats were stuck in the same room as the washing machines. But with Saturday's grand opening of the new "Second Chance" shelter, they group is already starting ...
Amarillo Police are investigating an overnight homicide in north Amarillo.
Moore County authorities are offering a cash reward for information on a man wanted for aggravated robbery.
Garth Brooks comes to Lubbock this week for his first West Texas performance in 20 years.
