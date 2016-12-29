RECALL ALERT: Carbon Express recalls crossbows due to injury haz - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

RECALL ALERT: Carbon Express recalls crossbows due to injury hazard

This recall involves two Carbon Express Blade crossbows in black (model 20292) or camouflage (model 20240). Both crossbows have “Blade” printed on the sides of the bow. The bows have a half aluminum rail and a die cast riser. All models have a black pistol grip with a black butt stock and weigh about 6.5 pounds. The crossbows shoot 320fps and have a 13 inch power stroke. The model number is printed on a metallic sticker on the bottom left limb of the crossbow.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a crossbow firing unexpectedly, resulting in a thumb laceration.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crossbow, and return them to Carbon Express to receive a free repair.

Sold At:

Bass Pro, Ellett Brothers and other hunting and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Carbonexpresscrossbows.com from July 2016 through October 2016 for between $250 and $300.

Importer(s):

Eastman Outdoors Inc., dba Carbon Express of Flushing, Mich.

Distributor(s):

Eastman Outdoors Inc., dba Carbon Express, of Flushing, Mich.

Manufactured In: Taiwan

Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission

