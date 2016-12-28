Dozens of residents temporarily without power after blaze west of Amarillo

Dozens of residents were without power Wednesday night after a large structure fire west of Amarillo.

The fire began around 4 p.m. and consumed a barn behind a home in the 5400 block of north Soncy.

Firefighters from Potter County and the surrounding areas extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries and no loss of livestock.

The barn was a total loss and there was some minor damage to surrounding buildings.

Power was down all the way to Tascosa Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

