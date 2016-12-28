Panhandle Workforce Solutions introduces new mobile office

Additional work resources are coming to several cities around the Panhandle.

Panhandle Workforce Solutions is extending its services to several communities in the Panhandle, a decision that Development Director Marin Rivas said was important for the job-matching company and residents alike.

"Its extremely important to connect with those rural communities and its residents that we care," Rivas said. "They may feel all alone and that nobody is there to help them. We want them to know that we are available and we are available to help them with their needs."

Company officials have introduced a new mobile center that holds 10 separate stations all equipped with computers. Throughout January the bus will visit Pampa, Dumas, Dalhart, Childress, Dimmitt, Tulia and Perryton.

"We want to energize some of the activity we have out in the rural areas," Workforce Director Trent Morris said. "If you live in Amarillo and work in Amarillo you tend to focus on those populations, and we know that there is some important work that we need to do outside of Amarillo. We are looking forward to having this unit to help facilitate those job matches and put people back to work where we are needing to be putting them back to work at."

Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak and connect with workforce representatives. Panhandle Workforce Solutions is also inviting employers to stop by and visit the bus.

"We want local employers to know we are still responsible for helping them fill their needs," Rivas said. "When they see the workforce unit we want employers to come in and talk with us about what their needs are. We want them to list job postings with us so we can begin the work of trying to find candidates who meet the qualifications the employer needs and we can connect those two."

The first stop for the new mobile unit will be in Pampa on Tuesday Jan.10. Below is a calendar view of all of Panhandle Workforce Solutions scheduled visits (Dates subject to change).

