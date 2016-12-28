Local nonprofit clinic broken into and vandalized

Heal the City is closed until Jan. 2 as the clinic makes repairs after a theft last week.

According to Dr. Alan Keister and Heal the City Founder, they believe that the suspect broke into the clinic through the gymnasium top windows.

"We don't know exactly how they got up there but they broke into the windows at the top of the gymnasium, so then they had to scale down about a 12-to-14-foot wall," said Keister. "We have a security system in there but we didn't have any movement sensors in the gymnasium. We believe that the facility alarm finally went off when they ran through the front door."

The Amarillo Police Department has yet to locate the person or persons who broke into the nonprofit clinic around 1 p.m. on Dec. 22

Before exiting the clinic the thief stole four laptops that physicians and nurses use, a combined loss of about $3,000.

"Since then, we have increased our security to protect the building better," Keister said. "We appreciate the support of the community and for protecting what we are trying to do to help people."

On Dec. 26, Heal the City announced that it will open its doors to the public again Jan. 2 after it was reported that area kids shot out the clinic's front window with a BB gun on Christmas night.

"This was a wake up call, we have to be careful and take more precautions but we've been fortunate that the community has protected us this far," Keister said. "It's just sad that that somebody decided that this was the right thing to do and to break in and steal. It's not just stealing from Heal the City, but from our community and the people that we serve."

If you have any information regarding either incident Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking you to call (806) 375-440 or leave an anonymous tip online.

Heal the City is a nonprofit clinic that provides free health screenings and minor surgeries to those who are uninsured or homeless in our area. The clinic recently opened its doors at its newest location in the old YMCA building in the San Jacinto area at 609 S. Carolina.

If you would like to make a donation to help the clinic you can visit their website.

