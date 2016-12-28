City provides disposal and recycling of Christmas trees

The City of Amarillo is now accepting Christmas trees as part of their annual recycling program.

You can take your tree to multiple brush location sites and have it turned into mulch for free until February 1st.

After dropping your tree off, you can pick up as much free mulch as you would like. City officials just ask that you make sure all Christmas decorations are removed from the tree.

Locations where you can dispose your real tree for mulching are 8745 Helium Road, 3401 Broadway, 3718 S. Eastern and 801 N. Soncy.







Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.