Discovery Center Celebrates Noon Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is right around the corner and the Don Harrington Discovery Center is providing a fun place for kids so they don't have to stay up late.

Most adults love to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year but it's not usually a celebration for the kids. The Discovery Center is offering a different version of New Year's Eve festivities for families whose kids can't stay up until midnight.

Two thousand balloons will fall from the rafters as the Discovery Center counts down to the "Noon Year." This year the staff is expecting their biggest crowd yet so they opened up the entire Discovery Center for those who attend.

When guests attend the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. they can expect fun for the whole family. There will be crafts including new years hats and noise makers, and science demonstrations. There is also countdown to noon with a balloon drop where each balloon is filled with toys for the kids. It's the perfect way to make sure everyone, even those who can't stay up until midnight, can enjoy the holiday.

"Especially my kiddo's they are iddy biddy, they are 4 and 1, so they're not going to stay up until midnight," says Mandi Reid, Director of Visitor Experience at the Discovery Center. "It's just to far for them to make it. So, I think it is really fun for them to have some family time at noon for the kids and then the parents can go out at night and have their fun. So, it's good for both sides."

Staff wants to remind visitors this is also your last chance to see the traveling exhibit Top Secret: License to Spy. Tickets for the event are $2 for members and $2 plus regular admission for non-members.



