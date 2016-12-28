Overnight accident sends one person to hospital, causes small gr - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Overnight accident sends one person to hospital, causes small grass fire

Source: Arthur Jacob Source: Arthur Jacob
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A two car accident caused a grass fire overnight in west Amarillo.

The accident happened around 2:15 a.m. near Amarillo Blvd. & Soncy.

The crash involved a box truck and a Chevy SUV. A passenger in the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A small grass fire started following the crash but the blaze was quickly contained.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly