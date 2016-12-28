Overnight accident sends one person to hospital, causes small grass fire

A two car accident caused a grass fire overnight in west Amarillo.

The accident happened around 2:15 a.m. near Amarillo Blvd. & Soncy.

The crash involved a box truck and a Chevy SUV. A passenger in the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A small grass fire started following the crash but the blaze was quickly contained.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

