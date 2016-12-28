Overnight accident sends one person to hospital, causes small grass fire

Authorities say Potter County Justice of the Peace Richard Herman intervened during an apparent assault Monday evening and was shot, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
Citizens met with Avalanche Consulting for the first time Thursday evening to share what they would like the city to be known for 10 years from now. this was the first time this firm has talked one on one with residents for their input on the city's economic development plan what was discussed this evening will become the basis for that plan. this evening Amarillo residents were asked to look at Amarillo from an outsider's perspective. the...
Area fire departments are trying to get back on their feet after wildfires earlier this month burned for several days.
Proposed state legislation could allow volunteer fire fighters and paramedics to carry a handgun when responding to 911 calls.
Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is now looking into ways to reach out to more potential teacher applicants.
