One woman is dead after an accident in Briscoe County

One woman is dead after an accident on H-86 in Briscoe County.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23 about 4 miles southeast of Silverton.

55 year old Donna Rucker was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer when she failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle.

The Explorer left the road and rolled several times.

Rucker was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was air-lifted to the hospital where she later died.



Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved