Shooting on SW 6th sparked by road rage, according to APD

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo police are searching for the driver of a cream/gold-colored Lexus who apparently shot and struck another driver Monday afternoon.

Police believe a road rage-type incident on SW 6th led the two drivers to shoot at one another while they were driving. Authorities found one driver, who is believed to have non life-threatening injuries to his lower body, in the 400 block of South Western Street.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to police.

The Amarillo Police Department says it is still searching for the driver of the Lexus, only identified as a black male. Police believe his vehicle could have damage on the side of it or is missing a window. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.amapolice.org.

