Randall County firefighters getting extra help from 2 furry companions

Amarillo police will soon be able to process drug cases faster thanks to an upcoming addition to their staff. With a forensic scientist working directly for the department, narcotics cases can be closed in half the time they take now. Any drugs the APD seizes go to the DPS crime lab for analysis, where they have to wait to be processed behind any existing cases. "It could take anywhere from six weeks to eight weeks for us to get a return on a drug lab," said Off...
870 cases of child abuse and neglect in Potter and Randall counties in 2016 have officials urging better prevention.
Insurance agents are encouraging people to take precautionary measures to minimize damage from hail storms and high wind.
The 2nd Annual Feed, Clothe, Love (& Lift) Fitness Competition is bringing in big names this year as Crossfit Champ Rich Froning and Navy SEAL Josh Bridges compete for the cause.
Atmos Energy and the Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund are donating $44,000 to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle to benefit four area fire departments on March 30 at 9 a.m.
