Pedestrian hit in morning wreck dies

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

UPDATE: The pedestrian involved in this morning's incident has died, according to the Amarillo Police Department. She has been identified as Theresa Rider, 66. 

Police said Rider and her husband were crossing westbound across Coulter Street at the crosswalk when she was struck by an elderly driver turning from the traffic light in the area. The driver of the vehicle told police he did not see Rider crossing the street. 

The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the wreck. The case will be presented to the Randall County District Attorney's Office for review.

Amarillo police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 4900 South Coulter after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday.

The Amarillo Police Department says the area around the incident is closed and traffic is being diverted at Foxcroft Drive.

Officer Jeb Hilton says the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries but did not release any further information.

Drivers can expect delays at least through 1 p.m., according to Hilton. 

