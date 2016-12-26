Police recover stolen car, arrest driver

Amarillo police arrested a driver Monday morning after discovering the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

The driver was identified as Aaron Shawn Carthel, 35. Police pulled Carthel over in the 1000 block of SW 7th Ave around 4:45 a.m.

Carthel's vehicle, a 2007 grey Ford F-150, had license plates that were reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Dec. 23. The vehicle itself was stolen from a parking lot on Dec. 13.

Carthel was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The truck has been returned to its owner.

