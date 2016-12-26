Man shot outside residence in north Amarillo - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Man shot outside residence in north Amarillo

Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Authorities are investigating a Friday evening shooting in which a man was shot twice in the leg as he was leaving a home in north Amarillo.

The Amarillo Police Department only identified the victim as a 38-year-old black male. Witnesses on scene described the suspect vehicle as a white pickup truck.

The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

The home was located in the 1300 block of NW 10th Ave. Further investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

