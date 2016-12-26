Salvation Army Christmas Dinner - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Salvation Army Christmas Dinner

By Nigel Ashford, Reporter
Connect
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Salvation Army brought joy to not only people’s bellies during the holiday season but also their hearts. On Saturday, Dec., 25, they celebrated their annual Christmas dinner where many came to sit, eat and embrace one another as family.

There are people who have the notion that this dinner is only catered to the homeless but, that’s simply not the case.

The food that are in these pots and pans are not only for those who are homeless or less fortunate. It’s for anyone who wanted to come down and have a good meal on Christmas.

“The purpose of the dinner is to give anyone in the community who needs a place to go, to come to our community dinner. We feed their community we also feed the shelter,” said Coordinator for Social Services Jennifer Santer.

Also, for the volunteers like Cheryl Cohen who moved to Amarillo years ago without any family. 

She said she is never alone during the holidays. For the last decade she has volunteered at the Salvation Army on Christmas day, and grown to know her fellow volunteers and visitors as her family.

“So one of the things that I enjoy doing that gives me purpose is coming here and helping others on Christmas day,” Cohen said.

She said since volunteering at the Salvation Army, she felt that people gave her the greatest gift of all, and that’s truly knowing what it means to give peace and good will towards your fellow man.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • APD to hire forensic scientist for first time

    APD to hire forensic scientist for first time

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-03-30 03:29:22 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Amarillo police will soon be able to process drug cases faster thanks to an upcoming addition to their staff. With a forensic scientist working directly for the department, narcotics cases can be closed in half the time they take now. Any drugs the APD seizes go to the DPS crime lab for analysis, where they have to wait to be processed behind any existing cases. "It could take anywhere from six weeks to eight weeks for us to get a return on a drug lab," said Off...

    Amarillo police will soon be able to process drug cases faster thanks to an upcoming addition to their staff. With a forensic scientist working directly for the department, narcotics cases can be closed in half the time they take now. Any drugs the APD seizes go to the DPS crime lab for analysis, where they have to wait to be processed behind any existing cases. "It could take anywhere from six weeks to eight weeks for us to get a return on a drug lab," said Off...

  • Child abuse prevention events taking place to combat ongoing problem

    Child abuse prevention events taking place to combat ongoing problem

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-03-29 22:26:39 GMT
    Source:KFDASource:KFDA

    870 cases of child abuse and neglect in Potter and Randall counties in 2016 have officials urging better prevention.

    870 cases of child abuse and neglect in Potter and Randall counties in 2016 have officials urging better prevention.

  • Prepping before the storm could minimize losses, experts say

    Prepping before the storm could minimize losses, experts say

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-03-29 22:11:05 GMT

    Insurance agents are encouraging people to take precautionary measures to minimize damage from hail storms and high wind.

    Insurance agents are encouraging people to take precautionary measures to minimize damage from hail storms and high wind.

    •   
Powered by Frankly