Christmas trash a target for thieves - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Christmas trash a target for thieves

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Your gift boxes may not say "Come on in," but Amarillo Police say leaving them outside on display is an open invitation for a possible thief.

Big boxes from a new TV or any other gift can attract criminals if they see it in your dumpster. This allows them to see all the new items now in your house.

The APD are offering a few tips to ensure you don't become a target for these thieves. 

"The best thing you can do is cut those boxes up, actually put them in the dumpster so they're not visible by somebody just driving by," said Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department. 

If cutting up your boxes is not an option, many stores where you purchased your gift from allow you to dump trash in their dumpster, to prevent any criminals from taking your gifts.

Another thing to remember is removing personal information on your boxes. Even if the package is generic, sometimes shipping labels can give away your name and address.

