Hope & Healing Place helping Amarillo's Latino community

A local organization wants to help the Latino community in Amarillo overcome grief.

Dealing with the death of a family member or close friend can take a toll on not only a person but also their family. That's why Hope and Healing Place wants to help anyone going through this type of situation with its new program, "La Esperanza."

"We definitely hope to impact our Latino community...and be able to just help them understand their loss and what they are going through," volunteer Maria Murillo said.

La Esperanza is a free, eight session program where individuals can learn coping skills.

"These free services really allow us to build a community with our Latinos and provide a place that is safe and they can share their stories," Murillo said. "Offering a program like this really encourages them to come out and seek help that maybe they didn't know was available."

Officials want to encourage families to join the program together.

"Something that is really important with the Latino community is that often we don't want to seek help or are not comfortable opening up about the loss of a loved one, so La Esperanza really helps those family members come together as a community," Murillo said.

The goal behind La Esperanza is to provide a safe place where families can come and find healing together.

La Esperanza will start in January and go through May. Murillo says there are only 55 spots available and encourages those who are interested to fill out an application as soon as possible.

The Hope & Healing Place will be taking applications until Jan. 6.

MORE: Click here for a direct link to a La Esperanza application.

