City announces candidates, interviews for vacant manager position

The City of Amarillo announced on Friday it will interview five candidates for the vacant city manager position in early January.

Officials said Robert Cowell, Mark McDaniel, Jared Miller, Ronald Olson and James Twombly were the remaining candidates in "an exceptionally strong pool" of applicants.

Interviews are expected to be conducted on Jan. 9 and 10.

Below is a copy of each candidate's resume provided by the City of Amarillo.

The position has not been filled on a permanent basis since Jarrett Atkinson resigned his post in the summer of 2015.

City Council named Terry Childers as the interim city manager shortly after Atkinson's resignation. Childers turned in his own notice in November.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.