Holiday season travel safety tips

Christmas and New Years are some of the busiest travel days of the year and TxDOT has a few reminders before you hit the road.

In Amarillo we may not be seeing a white Christmas, but where your heading may not be as green.

TxDOT is reminding drivers to make sure your car is winter ready and you are prepared to spend time in your vehicle if the weather is bad where you're heading.

Winterizing your vehicle can help you in the long run. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels and make sure your heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly. Also make sure you have enough food and water in case you end up stranded.

"There are many times that we have all been out on the road where we have hit a delay where there has been an accident or some sort of detour where we found ourselves in situations we didn't want to be in," says Sonja Gross, TxDOT PIO. "So it is really important to make sure your car has supplies. Make sure you ask yourself do you have water, blankets and the proper attire."

Amarillo Police and DPS will also be out in full force this weekend into next week make sure drivers are safe this holiday season. The agencies are urging drivers to help make the holidays safer by driving sober and using extra caution.

DPS troopers as well as Amarillo Police will be increasing their enforcement looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violations and other dangerous drivers. APD is also looking for those who are violating the cities cell phone ordinance.

Police as well as the Texas Department of Transportation want to remind drivers not to drink and drive. Not only will it save your life, but the lives of others.

"Always have a sober driver available and if you can't there are taxi services available and other services out there to take if you need to get somewhere safe," Says Gross. "The answer is always hand your keys over to someone else and plan ahead if you know you are going to be drinking this holiday season. Make sure you have a safe ride, someone who can get you home safe and keep our roadways safe."

