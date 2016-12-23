Salvation Army end of season opportunities

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to help clean up their Angel Tree distribution center.

Clean up will run from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Saturday, Dec. 24, is the last day to donate money to the Salvation Army kettles, which ends at 1:00 p.m.

And on Christmas day they will provide a Christmas meal for those in need or who are spending the holiday alone.

They are in need of desserts for the meal, if you'd like to help out and drop off a dessert please do so on Saturday afternoon by 5:00 p.m.

The restaurant style meal will be served between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Salvation Army

400 S. Harrison

Amarillo, TX

806-373-6631

