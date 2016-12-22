Keeping your home safe from holiday burglars

According to the FBI, nearly 400,000 burglaries happen during the holidays each year in the U.S.

Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department says 2016 has been a year of theft.

"With more people being out and more people having gifts, we're going to see a little bit of a rise," said Hilton.

Some residents are taking different steps to keep their home safe from potential burglars. One, is using fake cameras and lights to scare off thieves.

Others residents have certain signs in front of their home that can also keep the thieves away.

"Signs like 'Beware of Dog' is something that will be a deter thieves," said Hilton. "It might not work every time but people seem to think twice when they see something like that."

If you are traveling this holiday season, Hilton says it might be best to stay off social media.

"Your post might go to somebody that you don't want it to and they will know that your out of town and that will leave you wide open to a theft," said Hilton.

Another simple way to help protect your home is to have an Amarillo Police officer check on it. The department says they receive a hand full of calls every holiday season for this service. They say not only do they check your home, but your whole neighborhood.

But when it comes keeping presents safe, some folks like to take it a step further by obtaining extra insurance. Local insurance agents say most home owners and renters insurance will cover stolen items from the home but some agencies offer extra coverage for certain big ticket items.

So, whether you do all or some of these tips -- the APD says you should do something proactive to insure you'll have a great holiday.

