Rapid Recovery Center could save patients thousands in medical bills

Amarillo police and the Amarillo Fire Department worked a building fire at Public Steel.
The Texas A&M Forest service spent the afternoon monitoring the Rankin Ranch Road Fire and now report it's 100 percent contained.
If you've ever wanted to give your two cents to the Amarillo Police Department, here's your chance.
The Boy Scouts of America Golden Spread Council teamed up with the High Plains Food Bank for their annual "Scouting for Food" event Saturday.
