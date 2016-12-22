Rapid Recovery Center could save patients thousands in medical b - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Rapid Recovery Center could save patients thousands in medical bills

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

More locals will have access to more affordable health care, thanks to a new recovery center coming to the area. 

Rapid Recovery Centers are designed to get patients, who recently underwent a surgery, out of the hospital and placed into more specialized and affordable care.

Earlier this month, the city of Amarillo passed an $11 million dollar building permit for this type of facility.

Construction is expected to take one year, and once finished the center will be 49,959 square feet and house 70 beds.

There is no restriction on who can use the center; however, it's typically elderly people with lower body surgeries, who need the most help getting back to their routine. 

"Surgery is a lot of time very traumatic to the body, the body doesn't know that it was in a controlled environment like surgery and so it just treats the inflammation process," said Robert Mayer, a Physical Therapists at Optimal Physical Therapy Solutions. "You have a lot of swelling, stiffness and so whatever area you have surgery on, you're going to get pretty stiff in that area."

The average stay for a patient is between five to 10 days, and includes at least two hours of physical therapy daily.

This care is designed to allow people to recover quickly, and save them money before returning to their normal routine.

"There is continued pressure on health care providers and hospitals to find creative ways to maximize health care reimbursement." said Senior Development Director Chris Alexander. "We provide an avenue in the health care setting that patients otherwise could not receive in the hospital."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Building fire at Public Steel, no injuries reported

    Building fire at Public Steel, no injuries reported

    Sunday, March 26 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-03-26 04:43:35 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Amarillo police and the Amarillo Fire Department worked a building fire at Public Steel.

    Amarillo police and the Amarillo Fire Department worked a building fire at Public Steel.

  • Rankin Ranch Road Fire 100% contained

    Rankin Ranch Road Fire 100% contained

    Sunday, March 26 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-03-26 04:39:54 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Texas A&M Forest service spent the afternoon monitoring the Rankin Ranch Road Fire and now report it's 100 percent contained.

    The Texas A&M Forest service spent the afternoon monitoring the Rankin Ranch Road Fire and now report it's 100 percent contained.

  • Career fair brings opportunities for young job seekers

    Career fair brings opportunities for young job seekers

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:29:17 GMT
    Hundreds of job seekers came dressed for success in hopes of joining teams of local companies in the area. Multiple employment opportunities were available from all levels of employment, including full and part-time positions in technical, health care, management, customer service and many others. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Texas unemployment rate is at 4.9 % and in Amarillo the percentage of unemployment is at 3.4 %.  Workforce solutions Panhandle said t...
    Hundreds of job seekers came dressed for success in hopes of joining teams of local companies in the area. Multiple employment opportunities were available from all levels of employment, including full and part-time positions in technical, health care, management, customer service and many others. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Texas unemployment rate is at 4.9 % and in Amarillo the percentage of unemployment is at 3.4 %.  Workforce solutions Panhandle said t...
    •   
Powered by Frankly