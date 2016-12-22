Rapid Recovery Center could save patients thousands in medical bills

More locals will have access to more affordable health care, thanks to a new recovery center coming to the area.

Rapid Recovery Centers are designed to get patients, who recently underwent a surgery, out of the hospital and placed into more specialized and affordable care.

Earlier this month, the city of Amarillo passed an $11 million dollar building permit for this type of facility.

Construction is expected to take one year, and once finished the center will be 49,959 square feet and house 70 beds.

There is no restriction on who can use the center; however, it's typically elderly people with lower body surgeries, who need the most help getting back to their routine.

"Surgery is a lot of time very traumatic to the body, the body doesn't know that it was in a controlled environment like surgery and so it just treats the inflammation process," said Robert Mayer, a Physical Therapists at Optimal Physical Therapy Solutions. "You have a lot of swelling, stiffness and so whatever area you have surgery on, you're going to get pretty stiff in that area."

The average stay for a patient is between five to 10 days, and includes at least two hours of physical therapy daily.

This care is designed to allow people to recover quickly, and save them money before returning to their normal routine.

"There is continued pressure on health care providers and hospitals to find creative ways to maximize health care reimbursement." said Senior Development Director Chris Alexander. "We provide an avenue in the health care setting that patients otherwise could not receive in the hospital."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.