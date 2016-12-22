Faith City Mission Christmas Outreach

Faith City Mission is hosting their Christmas outreach program Thursday, Dec. 22, to provide the hungry and homeless a Christmas meal.

This is all in an effort to bring a smile to the faces of those who may not otherwise have a warm meal or a present to open on Christmas.

The event will start at 11 a.m. with a chapel service and Christmas meal.

The mission is also providing those in need with blankets, hats, gloves and other winter necessities to keep warm as the temperatures continue to drop.

Faith City Mission is also providing presents for the children who attend who may not have anything to open Christmas day.

"After they finish their meal we are going to be able to serve them gloves, hats, toiletries to about 275 people," says Raymond Gonzales Community Outreach Director at Faith City Mission. "We are prepared to serve around 400 meals and provide those who come with winter necessities and toys for the kids."

Doors will open to volunteers at 10:00 a.m. Guests will attend chapel at 11:00 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Faith City Mission

401 SE 2nd

Amarillo, TX

806-373-6402





