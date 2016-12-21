Missing Canadian teen's mom: "We just want him to come home"

Brown and Meek at a Canadian High School football game. Brown played on the team, and has 2 state champion rings. Source: KFDA

Penny Meek, Thomas Brown's mother, tells NewsChannel 10's Shannon Smith about Thomas and how badly he is wanted back home. Source: KFDA

When Thomas Brown missed his curfew last month, his mother Penny Meek knew something was wrong.

That just wasn't like him to be late.

Now, missing for 4 weeks , she's asking for help to bring her 18-year-old home to Canadian.

"He's just a good kid," said Meek. "He's funny, has a very funny sense of humor. He's just a good kid."

That's why when Thomas wasn't home for his midnight curfew, his mother was worried, thinking he'd gotten into an accident.

"I thought that for a long time until they called me and told me they had found his car," said Meek. "Then my first thought was that maybe he had potentially committed suicide, which I didn't really know why he would, but it was just a thought that I had. But then the longer they searched for him, I thought, no that's not what happened. But i don't know what happened."

The family has hired a private investigator who specializes in finding missing children.

Meek is sure her son is still alive.

"I cry every day."

We asked if the reality had set in yet, or if it felt like just a dream.

"Some days yes and some days no," said Meek. "It's hard to walk by his room or to have his car parked out there. So I know that part of it is real. But in my heart I just feel like he's out there. I just, we just want him to come home."

She said it may be mother's intuition, but she believes he's somewhere and will come home.

"It doesn't matter if he's in trouble. It doesn't matter if it's a mental health issue. It just doesn't matter what it is. We'll do whatever we need to get him help. Or if he just decided he needed to walk away for a little while, it's all forgivable. We just want him to come home. We love him, the whole community loves him. We just want him to come home."

Meek hopes he will come home this weekend.

A true Christmas miracle.

Anyone with information on where Thomas may be is asked to call the Hemphill County Sheriff's office at (806) 323-5324.

There is a $12,500 reward for any information that leads to his return.

