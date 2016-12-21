New tire shop ordinance to combat illegal dumping - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

New tire shop ordinance to combat illegal dumping

Pile of used tired dumped in North Amarillo Pile of used tired dumped in North Amarillo
Bob Lang, Owner of Lang Tire & Auto in Amarillo Bob Lang, Owner of Lang Tire & Auto in Amarillo
Used tire filled with water in North Amarillo Used tire filled with water in North Amarillo
Scott McDonald, Director of Office of Strategic Initiatives Scott McDonald, Director of Office of Strategic Initiatives
Dumped tire in North Amarillo Dumped tire in North Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Neighborhood after neighborhood is getting tired of tires lying around. Now, Amarillo City Council has come up with a plan to crackdown on illegal dumping but it comes at the expense of local tire shops.

Business has been booming for 44 years for Bob Lang. He says when it comes to his tire shop -- everything is order, especially when it comes to getting rid of tires. 

"When we put new tires on, they leave them here so we can dispose of them the right way," said Lang. 

But the same can't be said about all local tire shops, which has led to an overflowing problem  of illegal dumping across Amarillo. 

"There's other ways to do this," said Lang. "Throwing them out in an empty lot somewhere is not the solution. They just pile up and pile up and they're a hazard." 

Amarillo city officials agrees and is unveiling a plan to get this tire problem in check. 

"This plan will help our community in health safety as well in community appearance," said Director of Office of Strategic Initiatives, Scott McDonald. 
"What we have is a program in place that will register anyone who's in the tire business and we're just looking to make sure that they're doing what's in the TCEQ rules." 

Once all tire shops are registered through the city, they will receive a permit. The permit will be displayed outside the business and on all vehicles used to transport tires. 

Before each shop sends off scrap tires to be property disposed, the tires have must be damaged to make them unusable. 

McDonald says the city will audit each tire shop whenever necessary to make sure they're in compliance. 

"Ultimately, we trust our businesses and we believe our businesses that register with the City of Amarillo are going to conduct business in the proper means," said McDonald. 

With the new plan, tires shops could spend up to $100 in permit fees. If they don't comply, business could be fined up to $2,000 in fines. 

Something Lang is okay with. 

"It's another little expense that we have to go through but if this helps get rid of these piles, get rid of these illegal dumpers I think it's a worthy cause," said Lang. 

For more information on this new ordinance, please contact the City of Amarillo's Building Safety Department at (806) 378-3041. 

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

    Amarillo police said they're working a fire at Public Steel. We're told 3rd and 4th streets are blocked off at this time. Details are limited, but we have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they are made available. Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

    The Texas A&M Forest service spent the afternoon monitoring the Rankin Ranch Road Fire and now report it's 95 percent contained.

    Hundreds of job seekers came dressed for success in hopes of joining teams of local companies in the area. Multiple employment opportunities were available from all levels of employment, including full and part-time positions in technical, health care, management, customer service and many others. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Texas unemployment rate is at 4.9 % and in Amarillo the percentage of unemployment is at 3.4 %.  Workforce solutions Panhandle said t...
