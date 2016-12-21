Season greetings debate - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Season greetings debate

By Brent McClure, General Manager
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Christmas is a great holiday that is celebrated by most in our area, but not all.

About one third of people in a Pew Research study said they celebrated Christmas as more of a cultural holiday.

That added to the Christians celebrating would mean that 90 percent of Americans celebrate Christmas.

80 percent of non-Christians celebrate the holiday, but only 50 percent of everyone polled said they planned to attend religious services to observe the holiday.

The Question is asked every year by many, "Do you say 'Merry Christmas' or 'Happy Holidays?'" 

The numbers are almost an even split on whether people prefer a greeting at a store of "Merry Christmas" versus no preference in greetings.

About 12 percent prefer "Happy Holidays."

However, there are strong feelings on both sides of the greetings debate.

A non-scientific guess might say most people in the Panhandle would side on the "Merry Christmas" side of the argument.

There are many holidays celebrated for many reasons during this time of the year.  

What is your Perspective on the proper thing to say and why? We want your Perspective, and I'll add mine.

Remember your reason for the season and enjoy the time you have with family and friends without fussing over this debate. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 

Perspective is a weekly feature presented by NewsChannel 10 Vice President/General Manager Brent McClure. Have something you'd like to share? Send your perspective to perspective@newschannel10.com.

