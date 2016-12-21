Legacy Rehabilitation continues senior crimestopper program

Legacy Rehabilitation will continue to protect their residents against theft and abuse, thanks to a recent donation.

The long term care facility has been working with a "Senior Crimestopper Program" to provide their residents with extra protection.

With the help of Happy State Bank (HSB), they are able to keep the program running.

Donations from HSB also allow Legacy to provide education, and special lock boxes to each resident.

Officials from the bank said they hope the funds can continue to bring security not only to residents, but also provide peace of mind to their family members.

"Everybody is worried about theft and things getting stolen," said Executive Director for Legacy Chris Cantrell. "We have over 100 residents here with over 110 employees who come out all hours of the day and night, so having this type of program raises awareness."

The Crimestopper program helps protect residents from theft, abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.

Cantrell said the program has helped raise awareness for Legacy's staff, residents and resident's family members.

"When you are working with a population that has memory issues, sometimes it is just an error," Cantrell said. "They've gone into the wrong room and grabbed something they shouldn't of have grabbed and it goes missing. By having a program that raises awareness and a place to put things that are valuable it helps limit those experiences for our residents."

Cantrell said his grandmother is living in a long term care facility, and his experience with the program has really changed his views on nursing homes.

"The reputations of a long term care facility, formally known as nursing homes, has had a bad reputation in the past," Cantrell expressed. "To be able to experience it and see if for myself as a loved one and a family member, I think it gives great comfort to family members out there that there is a program in place to make sure that while they're here, they're protected, [and] they're safe. You can rest easy knowing that they are getting quality care and there is extra programming in place to protect their valuables and things of that nature."

