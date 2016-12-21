Cattle truck tips over on Highway 60

Amarillo police said they're working a fire at Public Steel. We're told 3rd and 4th streets are blocked off at this time. Details are limited, but we have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they are made available. Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Amarillo police said they're working a fire at Public Steel. We're told 3rd and 4th streets are blocked off at this time. Details are limited, but we have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they are made available. Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
The Texas A&M Forest service spent the afternoon monitoring the Rankin Ranch Road Fire and now report it's 95 percent contained.
The Texas A&M Forest service spent the afternoon monitoring the Rankin Ranch Road Fire and now report it's 95 percent contained.
If you've ever wanted to give your two cents to the Amarillo Police Department, here's your chance.
If you've ever wanted to give your two cents to the Amarillo Police Department, here's your chance.
The Boy Scouts of America Golden Spread Council teamed up with the High Plains Food Bank for their annual "Scouting for Food" event Saturday.
The Boy Scouts of America Golden Spread Council teamed up with the High Plains Food Bank for their annual "Scouting for Food" event Saturday.