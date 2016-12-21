Cattle truck tips over on Highway 60 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Cattle truck tips over on Highway 60

Several cattle are dead following a cattle truck incident. 

On Dec. 21, the Hereford Fire Department responded to a tipped over cattle truck on Highway 60.

According to the DPS, the semi-truck tipped over while turning off of Highway 60 onto FM 806. 

Of the 136 calves, six died from suffocation, and one was put down because of a broken pelvis.

All the other calves were pulled out by the Rick, the driver of the truck, and volunteer JW Stoney, who saw the wreck happen.

The Hereford Fire Department helped the two men gain access to the cattle and pull them out.

The fire department used the jaws of life to cut through several 2x2 inch aluminum bulkheads to make an opening for the cattle to escape.

Fire trucks and volunteer vehicles were parked in a half circle to help direct the cattle down FM 806, where a local cowboy helped herd them into a set of work pens.

It took roughly two hours to clear the wreck. 

No people were harmed and no damage occurred to any property other then the cattle truck. 

