AISD opposes new school rating system

Texas legislators are switching the state's accountability standards for public schools.

The current school rating system separates schools into two categories; met standards or improvements required.

The new system assigns each school a letter grade (A-F) based off student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps and college/career readiness.

The new accountability rating system, which is expected to be released in coming weeks, is heavily based on the state’s standardized test, STAAR.

While the A-F system seems like it would provide a more in depth analysis about the success of the school, many people argue it over-simplifies the data schools currently use for assessment.

"You can't take 2000 students and boil it down into one letter grade for the whole entire school," said Amarillo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Dana West. "The data that we use is about individual students and individual student progress."

One major concern with this new system is that, 55 percent of each letter grade is based off standardized testing.

Officials with AISD believe this grading system could misrepresent the ability of the students and have a negative impact on their futures.

Currently, 16 other states use the new system.

According to AISD, many of them are in the process of repealing the system because the results strongly correlate to financial demographics.

In addition to these concerns, the state has no plan to help schools that receive poorer grades.

"This is just simply a rating system that sorts and selects, there are no extra supports and no extra resources" West said. "The system we have in place right now tells us whether we meet the accountability requirements or if improvements are required."

Preliminary results are scheduled to be released Jan. 6.

Officials are unsure why these results will be published, as the method for scoring and grading schools has not been solidified.

