Potter County deputies looking for suspect after morning chase

One man is still on the loose after leading police on a high speed chase in Amarillo.

Around 8:45 a.m. a Potter County deputy pulled over a red Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 40 near Bushland for multiple traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene and the chase started.

Potter County, Department of Public Service and Amarillo Police officers pursued the man through the city but lost sight of him around Avondale Street.



After a continued search, police found the vehicle on the east side of town at the TA truck stop near Whitaker Road. They then ran the license plates finding the car was stolen in Albuquerque.

At this time, police are looking for a Hispanic male around 30 years old, and he may be wearing a cap with some sort of logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Potter County Sheriff's Office at 806-379- 2900.

