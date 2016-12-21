Free haircuts being provided for the homeless in Amarillo

In the spirit of giving one local businessman is reaching out to the homeless community this Christmas season.

The owner of Baxter's Kutz in Amarillo believes in giving back to the community. Thursday, Dec. 22 he is helping the homeless by providing free hair cuts and shaves at his barber shop. Baxter is not only providing free cuts and shaves this holiday season, he believes in giving back all year long.

"I believe in giving back to the community," says Baxter's Kutz owner Baxter Brazan. "Now that I have opened a new barbershop I would like to open up my shop to the homeless here in Amarillo to get a haircut and a shave on the 1st Monday of every month."

He wants the homeless to have pride and confidence this holiday season and for the rest of the year.

He also wants to provide affordable haircuts to 55 and older on a limited budget for $6.00, Children 12 & Under $9.00, Regular haircuts $12.00.

If you are in need of a hair cut you can head to his shop on S.W. 6th Street on Dec. 22nd From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.







Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.