Amarillo man among hundreds granted clemency - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo man among hundreds granted clemency

Source:KFDA Source:KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

231 Federal inmates were granted Clemency nationwide by President Obama, one from here in Amarillo.

Marcus Diaz of Amarillo was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine.

He is just one of 26 Texans now granted clemency, allowing them to get out earlier.

Obama granted 78 pardons and 153 commutations on Monday, a record for the use of presidential clemency power. Some will be allowed a shorter sentence, while others will have their slate wiped clean.

Many of these clemencies granted are for inmates with drug offenses. And lawyer Ryan Brown says many of these sentences were a sign of the times.

"People that were sentenced 5-10 years ago got much more time than people that would be sentenced today and I just think that's unfair," says Brown.

Many believe this mass clemency is due to pressure from criminal justice reform advocates for Obama to do more for inmates before he leaves office. Some say those advocates fear the new administration will scale back or eliminate the use of presidential clemency.

"I hope things speed up, because it's not going to be a friendly environment with the new administration, so I think it's the right thing to do and I hope that some more clemencies get granted," says Brown.

But those who oppose the practice say allowing this "mass forgiveness" to happen puts the public in danger. In fact, one Senator said, "The president is playing a dangerous game to advance his political ideology."

Others remain optimistic.

"It's where you want to put your government resources and your tax money. Do you want to pay to house people that aren't really violent, that aren't threats to society, or do you want to move along, save money and focus on people that really need to be behind bars?"

To see the full list of those pardoned, click here.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING: Amarillo police work fire at Public Steel

    BREAKING: Amarillo police work fire at Public Steel

    Saturday, March 25 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-03-26 02:54:36 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Amarillo police said they're working a fire at Public Steel. We're told 3rd and 4th streets are blocked off at this time. Details are limited, but we have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they are made available. Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

    Amarillo police said they're working a fire at Public Steel. We're told 3rd and 4th streets are blocked off at this time. Details are limited, but we have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they are made available. Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Rankin Ranch Road Fire 95% contained

    Rankin Ranch Road Fire 95% contained

    Saturday, March 25 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-03-26 02:30:43 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Texas A&M Forest service spent the afternoon monitoring the Rankin Ranch Road Fire and now report it's 95 percent contained.

    The Texas A&M Forest service spent the afternoon monitoring the Rankin Ranch Road Fire and now report it's 95 percent contained.

  • Career fair brings opportunities for young job seekers

    Career fair brings opportunities for young job seekers

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:29:17 GMT
    Hundreds of job seekers came dressed for success in hopes of joining teams of local companies in the area. Multiple employment opportunities were available from all levels of employment, including full and part-time positions in technical, health care, management, customer service and many others. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Texas unemployment rate is at 4.9 % and in Amarillo the percentage of unemployment is at 3.4 %.  Workforce solutions Panhandle said t...
    Hundreds of job seekers came dressed for success in hopes of joining teams of local companies in the area. Multiple employment opportunities were available from all levels of employment, including full and part-time positions in technical, health care, management, customer service and many others. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Texas unemployment rate is at 4.9 % and in Amarillo the percentage of unemployment is at 3.4 %.  Workforce solutions Panhandle said t...
    •   
Powered by Frankly