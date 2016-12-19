Texas Gas Service restoring heat to Borger residents

The Texas Gas Service has attributed a recent gas outage in Borger to an issue in the supplier's system.

This issue left approximately 1,400 homes without gas.

The Texas Gas Service has brought in technicians from Austin, El Paso, North Texas and Oklahoma to help fix the issue.

City officials said the restoration could be a lengthy process because each house needs to be individually inspected.

"The workers are trying to make contact, if they do they will take a leak test and turn everything back on," said Borger Public Information Officer, Brandon Strope. "If there is no body home they will leave a note on your door."

Many residents decided to stay home from work to avoid missing the technician visit.

Nikki Payne sent her two children to live with her mother until the heat is restored.

"It's really been a guessing game," Payne said. "I understand they are working really hard to get it turned back on, but I have to take off work because someone needs to be here."

To make matters worse, local hardware stores have nearly sold out of electrical heaters.

"It was record breaking, we had about 480 customers in the four hours we were open on Sunday," said Ace Hardware cashier Cassie Hunter. "Customers were carrying out heaters six at a time and we had more cashiers up front than we ever do."

The Texas Gas Service released this information for anyone without their usual services.

Information that you need to know:

Texas Gas Service technicians must enter residences to perform safety checks on each natural gas appliance. If the appliance is not up to code, we will not be able to light that particular appliance.

An adult must be home for our service technician to enter the residence.

All of our service technicians have company IDs and logoed clothing. They will also be wearing our logoed yellow safety vest. Logos include either Texas Gas Service or Oklahoma Natural Gas

Please secure your pets for the safety of our technicians.

