$30,000 award to help low income teens

A recent award of $30,000 is allowing one local organization to increase its services to teens.

Texas Workforce Solutions (TWS) will now be able to help out more teens ages 16 through 21, who come from low income households.

The recent funds will go towards the "Youth Preparedness Program."

"It's a program called "Work Experience," where we team them [teens] up with an employer for six to eight weeks in hopes that an employer will see their work habits and ethics and will eventually decide to hire them," Director Trent Morris said. "Employers can also motivate that teen to pursue more training. We will use a lot of those awarded dollars to give these teens a chance to step into the work field, especially if they have not been out in the work force before."

The mission is to put them in work environments where they can gain knowledge, experience and hopefully spark an interest in a specific field.

Morris also said TWS is focused on not only helping teens, but also help adults make their way into high demanding jobs such as welding, vocational nursing and truck drivers

Morris said some of the awarded money can also help those who are interested in getting their commercial driver licenses (CDL).

He said the truck driving industry is a high demand work field and although CDL courses are quick, they typically are not supported by financial aid.

"For somebody to be able to afford to participate in the Amarillo College CDL program, they really need somebody like us to step in and help pay for some of that tuition and training cost," Morris said.

Since most spring courses begin in January, Morris said now is the time to seek help and advice from Workforce Solutions.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.