Driver killed in head-on collision with semi

One person is dead after a head-collision with a semi-truck on I-40 near McLean.

On Sunday DPS responded to two crashes involving three-vehicles Sunday on I-40 in Gray County.

64 year old Michael Banks of Redding, CA, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban westbound in the eastbound lane of I-40 approximately one mile east of McLean.

Banks collided head-on into a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-40. Both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Banks was pronounced dead on scene by the Gray County Justice of the Peace.

The other crash involved a 1998 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer eastbound on I-40 that collided into the Chevrolet Suburban stopped on the road because of the prior accident.

