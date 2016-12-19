Herring Hotel Holiday Ball to help Children's Miracle Network

This Friday, Dec. 23 is the annual Herring Holiday Ball which raises money for local non-profits in our area. Organizers believe the reason for the season is giving back to the community and this year all the proceeds of the ball will be given to the Children's Miracle Network.

Last year the Holiday Charity Ball supported the High Plains Food Bank, but this year the Herring Hotel has partnered with the Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo and the High Plains Region to bring them support and raise awareness for their mission.

"It's really exciting for my wife and me because we have never had the privilege to participate in something as exciting as this," says Robert Goodrich, Owner of the Herring Hotel. "To know we are sharing the proceeds of the evenings gathering with the Children's Miracle Network makes it an especially important for us."

There are several different ticket opportunities for guests. The full evening, which includes a VIP Cocktail hour with open bar, a full course dinner, and music and entertainment, is $150 per ticket. Then they are offering an $80 ticket which includes the dinner, entertainment and the remainder of the evening. Then there is a general admission ticket which is from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, featuring Antonio Charles and the Fwoops and guests. Those tickets will be $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

The evening will start with a VIP cocktail hour highlighted with some Christmas Jazz by the Fwoops band from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a guided tour of the historic basement and coffee demonstrations from a local coffee house. Special to this year, they will be serving a full course dinner from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. accompanied by a string quartet and some Christmas country music, and since it's Christmas time, some group caroling.

The main event of the night features Antonio Charles and the Fwoops as well as guest singers throughout the performance, live painting, silent art auctions and, new to this year, a fashion show with local boutiques.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.